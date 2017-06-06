Y SUMMER DAY CAMP INFORMATION RELEASED

The Donald W. Reynold YMCA Summer Day Camp started Monday, June 5th. During Day Camp, students swim, take walking field trips to the library and sno-cone stand, have computer time, gym, arts and crafts, and much more! For their safety, swimmers are required to take a “swim test” in order to get out of the 3 foot are in the swimming pool. The swim test consists of the swimmer swimming from one end of the pool to the other without stopping. The students pictured above passed their swim test on the first day of day camp! Congratulations boys & girls!
No comments:
Post a Comment