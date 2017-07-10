Arrest Report:July 10, 2017

Jyronurus McClain, 1023 Pierson St., Warren, AR., age 37, Charged with battery 3rd and parole warrant 97-3-17)
David Watson, 44 Pinewood, Warren, AR., age 58, charged with driving on suspended license (7-3-17)
Joshua Devontae Hampton, 424 E. Jackson Ave., Monticello, age 20, ran stop sign driving on suspended license, no seat belt, arrested on warrant (7-5-17)
Michael Anthony Marshall, 212 N. Ethridge, Warren, AR., age 53, charged with driving on suspended license, no insurance, arrested on warrant (7-5-17)
John William White, 146 Bradley 227, Warren, age 26, charged with theft of property, breaking or entering (7-6-17)
Caleb Tyrone White, 1105 Kelly St., Warren, age 28, charged with driving on suspended license 7-6-17)
Kendrick Smith, 1109 Phillips, Warren, AR., age32, jail time, (7-8-17)
James Phillips, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 24, arrested on warrant (7-9-17)
