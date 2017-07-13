Warren Police Warns Public of Scams

The Warren Police Department has seen an increase over the last few days in reference to phone scams. The people responsible are very good at what they do and will do their best to get you to fall for their scams which can leave you broke. We want to remind everyone that if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is and before sending anyone any money to contact your local law enforcement. Here are a couple of examples of the reports received.
On July 12, 2017 Officer A. Meeks took a report in reference to a scam where the elderly victim believed she was sending money to her nephew. Instead she wired the money as instructed to a bank account in Denver, Colorado. This scam cost the victim over $1,000.
On July 12, 2017 Sgt. Tim Nichols received information that a former resident of Warren had been contacted by a group claiming that she had won 1 Million Dollars. The group stated that they were ready to send her the money but she needed to send them money to cover the taxes. This victim who no longer lives in Bradley County transferred $9,000 from her account at a local bank to the scam artist.
On July 13, 2017 Sgt. Tim Nichols received a report in reference to a scam where the unknown suspects were using the WPD phone number and calling residents stating that they have been caught conducting illegal activities and that if they do not pay they will be arrested.
