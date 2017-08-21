Monday, August 21, 2017

2017 Solar Eclipse Pictures From Viewers In The River Region

Photo taken by Rob Reep.
Photo by Tristan Knoedl
Photo by Anthony Hearnsberger
Photo by Kristi Clanton
Photo by Ruth Gonzalez
Melanie Coble

 EMAIL YOUR PICTURE TO SALINERIVERCHRONICLE@GMAIL.COM
