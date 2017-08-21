Warren Police Arrest Patrick T. Rimsey

The Warren Police Department has arrested Patrick T. Rimsey, address listed as 807 Glover Street, Warren, Arkansas for the offenses of possession of a firearm by certain person, and possession of schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The arrest was made on August 18th after police were called to the area of 1115 Boyd Street in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. It was determined that the alleged theft of marijuana was a cause of the argument.
Mr. Rimsey was later located by Warren Police and a substance believed to be marijuana was found in his pants pocket along with $581.00. Mr. Rimsey, after being read his rights. admitted to possessing the pistol, displaying the pistol, possessing marijuana, selling marijuana and that the money he had in his possession was the result of selling marijuana. Mr. Rimsey is a convicted felon out of Circuit Court in Drew County.
The pistol, marijuana, and money was seized by law enforcement and bond of $25,000.00 was set by Circuit Judge Sam Pope. Warren Police Officers and CID Tim Nichols investigated the case that lead to the arrest.
