Thursday, August 17, 2017
ASEA Awards
The Bradley County Chapter of ASEA received a plaque at the ASEA Conference in Little Rock on August 11 - 12. The plaque is awarded to the top three active Chapters. The Chapter has donated coats and sweaters to people in need around the Christmas holidays and has donated money to the Warren Fire Department, Bradley County Helping Hands, Angel Tree, and the Bradley County Library. "We are trying to be more involved with activities in the Bradley County area. "We are currently collecting school supplies and we are volunteering to help at the Bradley County Fair in September" stated Sheila Smith, Chapter President. "We are proud of how far our Chapter has come in getting involved and volunteering as a group". Recognition for the 2017 ASEA Recruiter of the year was given to Sheila Smith.
