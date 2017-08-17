Thursday, August 17, 2017

Meet the New Executive Secretary to the Mayor

Warren Mayor Bryan Martin has announced the hiring of Charlotte Tenner Brown as the Executive Secretary to the Mayor.  In this capacity, Ms. Brown will serve as the Mayor's personal secretary, will handle human resource work for the city and will carry out all duties as instructed by the Mayor and within the job description approved by the City Council.  Ms. Brown went to work August 16th.

The Executive Secretary job became available upon the Council's naming of Helen Boswell as Warren City Clerk after the retirement of Jeanie Reep.  Ms. Brown is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School.  She has one child and one grandchild.  She lived away from Warren and moved back in 2010 to be close to her family and siblings.  She is a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.  She has an extensive background having worked for the Warren Public Schools, the insurance industry, retail, the medical industry and law enforcement.   She is very excited to be associated with the City of Warren and the Warren Mayor's Office.

Charlotte will be the first person seen as individuals enter the Mayor and City Clerk Offices on the second floor of the Warren Municipal Building.  
