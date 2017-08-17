Meet the New Executive Secretary to the Mayor

The Executive Secretary job became available upon the Council's naming of Helen Boswell as Warren City Clerk after the retirement of Jeanie Reep. Ms. Brown is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School. She has one child and one grandchild. She lived away from Warren and moved back in 2010 to be close to her family and siblings. She is a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She has an extensive background having worked for the Warren Public Schools, the insurance industry, retail, the medical industry and law enforcement. She is very excited to be associated with the City of Warren and the Warren Mayor's Office.
Charlotte will be the first person seen as individuals enter the Mayor and City Clerk Offices on the second floor of the Warren Municipal Building.
