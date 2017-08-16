Bradley County Contributing Manpower, Equipment and Materials to Intermodal

During the August 16th meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Facility Authority, Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, gave a detailed report on work that Bradley County crews have conducted on the intermodal park site just east of Wilmar, Arkansas. There was a serious need to conduct maintenance work on the site along with other improvements, not under the scope of contract work. The Judge brought up the fact that Bradley County was not in a position to contribute money to the project but he is willing to provide in-kind labor using county employees, equipment and some materials such as roundup and gravel. He stated the county had spent some 2 and a half to three weeks working on the site. He went on to say it was difficult work because of the condition of the site.
After the Judge gave the report, the authority's board voted to give credit to each of the two cities and two counties if they provide in-kind work to the intermodal site and to deduct the amount spent from the amount each is being charged on the intermodal's monthly financial report. It should be noted, as it has been before, that legally the cities and counties are not liable for any expenses incurred by the authority, unless approved by the city councils or quorum courts. At this time the authority's financial report list the liabilities as follows:
Monticello-$43,287.99
Warren-$54,937.80
Drew County-$49,744.80
Bradley County-$163,606.16
Mayor Bryan Martin informed SRC that the City of Warren will be making additional payments during 2017 as budgeted by the Warren City Council. It has been previously reported that more state funds are coming for the intermodals throughout the state.
Once again a good amount of time was spent discussing and debating the issue of securing approval to build a road across the railroad line located on the site. It was obvious the matter is frustrating the board and has continued to drag out for a long time. Some members want to get tough with the railroad while others think efforts should continue to work on the matter carefully. A lot of pressure was voiced stating that Garver Engineers needs to get the matter resolved. On the suggestion of authority member Bill Copeland, the board voted to write a letter to the railroad and asked for their direction as to how the matter should be dealt with.
The board voted to allow the County Judges of Drew and Bradley County to make arrangements to remove all timber possible from the intermodal park, sell the timber and use the proceeds to pay on the note to Commercial Bank. The note stands at $279,147.19. According to Judge McKinney and Judge Akins, there will be a limited amount made on the sale, due to timber prices at this time. The board agreed the timber needs to be removed as soon as weather permits in order to make the site more attractive to industry.
The remainder of the meeting revolved around a discussion as to ways to get state elected officials attention so they will help South Arkansas. It was suggested that this part of the region does not get help like other areas do. Representatives of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in attendance stated the state will help with any prospect once it has decided to locate in the area. The need to move ahead with Interstates 69 and 530 were talked about.
Judge Akin of Drew County talked about the need for regional cooperation and used the regional prison/jail as an example, stating he does not care where it is built. He indicated several counties in the region may be cooling on the idea. He stated he and Judge McKinney might have to go it alone.
Once again a good amount of time was spent discussing and debating the issue of securing approval to build a road across the railroad line located on the site. It was obvious the matter is frustrating the board and has continued to drag out for a long time. Some members want to get tough with the railroad while others think efforts should continue to work on the matter carefully. A lot of pressure was voiced stating that Garver Engineers needs to get the matter resolved. On the suggestion of authority member Bill Copeland, the board voted to write a letter to the railroad and asked for their direction as to how the matter should be dealt with.
The board voted to allow the County Judges of Drew and Bradley County to make arrangements to remove all timber possible from the intermodal park, sell the timber and use the proceeds to pay on the note to Commercial Bank. The note stands at $279,147.19. According to Judge McKinney and Judge Akins, there will be a limited amount made on the sale, due to timber prices at this time. The board agreed the timber needs to be removed as soon as weather permits in order to make the site more attractive to industry.
The remainder of the meeting revolved around a discussion as to ways to get state elected officials attention so they will help South Arkansas. It was suggested that this part of the region does not get help like other areas do. Representatives of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in attendance stated the state will help with any prospect once it has decided to locate in the area. The need to move ahead with Interstates 69 and 530 were talked about.
Judge Akin of Drew County talked about the need for regional cooperation and used the regional prison/jail as an example, stating he does not care where it is built. He indicated several counties in the region may be cooling on the idea. He stated he and Judge McKinney might have to go it alone.
