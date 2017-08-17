Fair Catalogs Now Available

It’s Fair time in Bradley County and the 2017 Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show catalogs and entry tags are ready. Catalogs are available at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 100 East First Street in Warren. Pre-registration for the Home Economics Division Exhibits is encouraged and may be done at the county Extension Office from 8:00 a.m.-noon and 1:00-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, you may contact the County Extension Office at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
