Cleveland County-Race to the Fair

The Cleveland County Fair Association wishes to announce the annual Race to the Fair 5kRun/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk will be held September 16 at 8:00 a.m. and will begin at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison. First, Second and Third place awards will be given in the men and women’s division. Participation medals will be given to all who pre-register and door prizes will be awarded on the day of the race. All ages are invited to participate in this FUN Family event. For additional information or a race registration form, please contact pcmcclellan13@gmail.com. Registration forms are also available at FBT Bank & Mortgage (race sponsor) at the Fordyce and Rison banks, Warren Bank and Trust, west branch location along with the Cleveland County Herald office in Rison
Registration forms are also in the fair tabloid which was mailed to Cleveland County Herald recipients and can be picked up at Herald office located in Rison.
