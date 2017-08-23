Library Has Nearly 600 People Come Through The Doors On Day Of Eclipse Party

Official Press Release From The Warren Branch Library:
We had a record high of 593 people in our library that day!!!
We had a HUGE turn out today and an AWESOME time during our Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. We had the Kindergarten group from the FBC Warren Preschool, UAM College students,
Bradley Homeschool group, and many more!! I believe we had about 300 people come out all together! We had different activity tables set up for everyone that included: How do eclipses work? The Yardstick Eclipse, Living in a Bubble: Play with Magnets and Compasses, Eclipse Chalk Art, & Make Sun S'MORES (make shift pizza ovens donated by Simple Simon's Pizza). We also had a water and refreshments!! A BIG thank you to all that helped and came out to support!
|All Photos submitted by the Warren Branch Library
