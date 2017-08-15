Councilmember Joel Tolefree Named to Municipal Economic Council

Councilmember Joel Tolefree has been appointed to the Economic Development Advisory Council of the Arkansas Municipal League. He along with other city elected and appointed officials from across Arkansas will meet to discuss policies the Municipal League should pursue to assist cities in growing economically.
Warren Mayor Bryan Martin serves as the District 4 Representative on the League's Municipal League Worker's Compensation Trust Board. Councilmember Dorothy Henderson serves on the League's Executive Committee.
The Arkansas Municipal represents the some 500 incorporated cities. large and small of the State of Arkansas. It operates various insurance programs to help keep rates as low as possible for the cities.
