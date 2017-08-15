Warren City Council Acts On Water/Sewer Rates & Blankinship Building

The Warren City Council meet August 14th for the monthly business meeting. After approval of the July minutes, the council was updated on city finances by City Clerk Helen Boswell. Mayor Bryan Martin reported that city sales tax receipts are up 3% for 2017 and the city's share of the countywide sales tax is up 5%.
Tracy Rauls of T & T Construction spoke to council about the status of being paid for demolition of the Words on a Shirt building on Main Street. There is an issue pending concerning the condition of two adjoining buildings, damaged as a result of tea
ring down the burned structure. Mayor Martin stated that plans are underway to make sure the two buildings are repaired safely and he hopes to get everything settled legally within a short time. This would result in getting T & T paid.
The council voted to approve a resolution authorizing acceptance of a grant for $74,532.00 from the Arkansas Department of Heritage to conduct additional renovation work on the railroad depot. The city will be providing around $37,000.00 of matching funds.
Departmental reports were presented and the council approved a pay step increase for police officer Shauna Adkins as a result of her successful completion of the Law Enforcement Academy. The council then approved the purchasing of eight new bullet-proof vest for the police department at a cost of $5872.00.
Councilmember Janzy Cobb, Chairman of the Fire Committee, informed the council that three new volunteer firemen have been approved by the Warren Civil Service Commission. Approved were: Adam Cameron, Kelly Reid and Shawn Maloney.
Action was taken ordering three lots mowed within the city and the council voted to declare an emergency and order the Blankinship Store building at the corner of N. Myrtle and Packard Street cleaned up and made safe. There was also discussion of the Mt. Zion AME Zion Church on N. Myrtle, which is in serious condition and needing to be removed.
The council then took under consideration a proposed ordinance to modestly increase water and sewer rates to keep the system in a stable financial condition. Steve Rand, Manager of the Warren Water and Sewer Department was present to explain the need and the proposed ordinance. The rate increase was requested by the Warren Water and Sewer Commission. It was studied by the Council's Ways and Means Committee. The increase will raise minimum residential bills by 87 cents per month, while the average residential bill will go up $4.00. This is for water and sewer combined. Commercial bills will increase$1.55 for the minimum with the average bill going up around $7.00. Both water and sewer bills are based on water usage. The increase is necessary due to the rising cost of operations and to update and maintain the infrastructure. It is also needed to meet state mandates. This is the first increase since 2010.
The increase on large water users will be more than on small or average users.
After discussion and all questions being addressed, the council voted 5-0, with one absent , to adopt the ordinance. The rates will become effective in 90 days.
Reports were reviewed from all city boards and commissions and the members voted to pay the monthly bills in the amount of $278,634.00.
Mayor Martin introduced Charlotte Tenner Brown as the new Executive Secretary to the Mayor.
She replaces Mrs. Helen Boswell, who was named City Clerk.
