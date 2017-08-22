Job Opening-Paraprofessional LPN Case Manager

Delta Counseling Associates, Inc. has an immediate full-time opening for an Arkansas licensed LPN to work as a Mental Health Paraprofessional by providing case management type services to children and adults in the Warren area. Previous related experience preferred. Competitive salary with excellent benefits, including company paid premiums and retirement contributions.
Resumes/applications may be submitted to the Warren Delta Counseling Center or by one of the following options:
Mail: DCA LPN Applicant (Warren)
Attn: Tracy Lindsey
790 Roberts Drive
Monticello, AR 71655
Email: t.lindsey@deltacounseling.org
Fax: (870) 460-6133
Paid Advertisement
