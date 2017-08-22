Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Job Opening-Customer Relations/Front Office Manager

Delta Counseling Associates has an immediate opening for a Customer Relations/Front Office Manager at their Warren Service Center.  Responsibilities include scheduling, confirming, and tracking appointments, requesting and receiving payments, managing incoming calls, etc. 

Minimum 2 yrs office experience preferred. Must possess exceptional organization and time management skills in addition to above average computer skills.  This position requires a motivated, enthusiastic individual with great interpersonal skills, who is a natural team player. Above average salary with paid health insurance, retirement and leave.

Resumes/Applications may be submitted to Monticello Delta Counseling Center or by one of the following options:

Mail:  DCA Customer Relations/Front Desk Manager - Warren
ATTN:  Tracy Lindsey
790 Roberts Drive
Monticello, AR 71655

Email:   t.lindsey@deltacounseling.org

Fax:  (870) 367-2363

