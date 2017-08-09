Rotary Club Meets And Inducts New Members

The Rotary Club had its District Governor, Jennifer Van Houtte of Russellville, come by for a special meeting. Mrs. Van Houtte shared with us what the governing body of the club desires for each branch as well as how her past has brought her to where she is now.
On Tuesday, the Rotary Club inducted two new members, Bryan Cornish and Mark Wargo.
|Pictured are:(l-r) Jennifer Van Houtte and Patricia Wilkerson
|Pictured:(l-r) Mark Wargo, Patricia Wilkerson, and Bryan Cornish
