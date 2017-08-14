Warren Police Investigate Accident On St James Street

The Warren Police Department was called to 1019 St James Street August 7th around 10:00 P.M. to investigate an accident. A car was in the road ditch on top of a private fence. The driver, Montrell Tate stated he had been run off the road by a car that turned off of Rock Street at a high rate of speed. Mr. Tate indicated he did not get a description of the vehicle due to the fact it was raining land his windshield wipers were not working. The car driven by Mr. Tate sustained damage.
Any one with information should contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703.
Any one with information should contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703.
No comments:
Post a Comment