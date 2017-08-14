Bradley County Chamber Meets For Their August Session

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board meet in regular conference August 14th at El Ranchito on Cedar Street in Warren. The board approved the minutes for May, 2017 and the financial reports for May, June and July, 2017.
Chamber President Joel Tolefree stated that bills continue to trickle in from the 2017 Tomato Festival and a final financial report cannot be provided until all bills are paid. He was asked what the timetable for the final report was and stated he hoped soon.
An update on the status of the Depot project was given. Plans are proceeding to utilize another grant that has been awarded and other grants are being pursued.
Mr. Tolefree talked about the upcoming County Fair, future Christmas plans and then gave a general Director's report.
The next meeting is set for September 11, 2017 to be conducted at Golden Girl's.
