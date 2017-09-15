00 Men's Day Celebration at St James AME Church

St James AME Church, located at 915 St James Street in Warren will host the 100 Men's Day Celebration Sunday, September 17th beginning at 3:00 P.M. Speaking will be Dr. Cecil Williams of St John John AME Church of Pine Bluff. The Guest Choir is "Men In Black" from Pine Bluff. A big crowd is expected for this special service. The public is invited.
St James AME Church has a great history in the City of Warren and has been a major spiritual influence on the community for many years. The members of the church have been and remain deeply involved in civic activities.
The Rev. Michael Mitchell is the Presiding Bishop and The Rev. James R. Hooper is the Presiding Elder and Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
St James AME Church has a great history in the City of Warren and has been a major spiritual influence on the community for many years. The members of the church have been and remain deeply involved in civic activities.
The Rev. Michael Mitchell is the Presiding Bishop and The Rev. James R. Hooper is the Presiding Elder and Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
No comments:
Post a Comment