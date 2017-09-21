Bookjoy Book Club Meets

meet September 21st in the private meeting room of Golden Girls restaurant, located on Myrtle Street in Warren. Present were club members Marjorie Ross, Rugenal Lindsey, Johnnie Dangerfield, Vivian Colen, Gwen Bullard, Irma Baldwin and Helen E. Green. Guest in attendance were Edith Strong and Donald Baldwin. Members who were not able to attend included Bea Strong, Betty Smith and Everett Wallace.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4:30 P.M., normally at the Bradley County Library. The members read books about the African American experience and discuss a book recently read by the members. It was announced that in the future there will be a program relating to the book, "Freedom's Prophet" about Bishop Richard Allen, the founder of the A.M.E. in America.
After a time of testimony concerning Sandra Campbell and what she meant to the community, to the book club and to each of the members, the group spent time talking about "Making A Home For Black History" a book by Vinson Cunningham about the vision and the challenges behind a new museum on the National Mall dedicated to black history in America.
Anyone interested in taking part is welcome!
No comments:
Post a Comment