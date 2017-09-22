Warren Officials Receive Municipal League Appointments

Three Warren elected officials are currently serving on committees and councils of the Arkansas Municipal League. These individuals are appointed or elected to service.
Council member Dorothy Henderson is serving on the Executive Committee of the League. This committee is the governing body of the League when not meeting in convention. Mayor Bryan Martin is representing the 4th Congressional District as a member of the Municipal League Workers' compensation Trust Board. This group manages the workers compensation insurance program for the member cities. Council Member Joel Tolefree has recently been appointed to the Economic Development Advisory Council. This council discusses ways to assist the cities in promoting economic growth.
The Arkansas Municipal League consist of some 500 incorporated municipalities within the State of Arkansas. Warren has been a member since the inception of the League in the early 1940's. The Municipal League promotes and supports municipal government in Arkansas and is a member of the National League of Cities.
Council member Dorothy Henderson is serving on the Executive Committee of the League. This committee is the governing body of the League when not meeting in convention. Mayor Bryan Martin is representing the 4th Congressional District as a member of the Municipal League Workers' compensation Trust Board. This group manages the workers compensation insurance program for the member cities. Council Member Joel Tolefree has recently been appointed to the Economic Development Advisory Council. This council discusses ways to assist the cities in promoting economic growth.
The Arkansas Municipal League consist of some 500 incorporated municipalities within the State of Arkansas. Warren has been a member since the inception of the League in the early 1940's. The Municipal League promotes and supports municipal government in Arkansas and is a member of the National League of Cities.
No comments:
Post a Comment