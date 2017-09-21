Development District and Aristotle Announce Broadband Collaboration

Little Rock, AR, 9/20/2017 - The Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District (SEAEDD) and Little Rock-based internet service provider, Aristotle Unified Communications, announced today that the two organizations will be working together to develop a long-range plan for deploying broadband internet service in the District’s ten county region.
“SEAEDD’s mission includes ensuring infrastructure that supports business activity and developing quality communities in which to live, work, invest and do business,” said Gene Higginbotham, Executive Director of SEAEDD. “It makes sense to combine what Aristotle does well with what SEAEDD does well to deploy broadband in Southeast Arkansas.”
According to Elizabeth Bowles, Aristotle President and Chair of the Board, Aristotle will initially conduct pilot network engineering studies in selected locations in the region and will ultimately be responsible for designing broadband network solutions for the district.
“As Chair of the FCC’s Broadband Development Advisory Committee, I work with business and community leaders from across the nation to develop recommendations for accelerating broadband deployment and closing the digital divide,” Bowles said. “The Aristotle team looks forward to partnering with SEAEDD and other internet service providers in our state to bring broadband connectivity to Southeast Arkansas communities.”
About SEAEDD
The Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, Inc. serves ten counties in Southeast Arkansas: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln. SEAEDD assists communities in the areas of economic development, community development, workforce training and waste management.
About Aristotle
A fixed-wireless internet service provider (WISP), Aristotle Unified Communications provides broadband connectivity to homes and businesses in Central Arkansas and Voice-Over IP (VoIP) phone solutions to area businesses. Aristotle’s Labs division encourages the promotion of smart city initiatives with BeaconSage, an award-winning content management system for creating and delivering content to mobile users via beacon technology.
