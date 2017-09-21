First Methodist to Hold "Church Outside the Walls" and to Bless the Animals
October 1st First United Methodist Church of Warren will have "Church Outside the Walls" with services being held in the lot east of Fellowship Hall at 10:30. Bring your lawn chair and join us for outdoor worship and fun.
At the end of the service there will be a Blessing of the Animals for anyone who would like to bring their pet (leashed or caged). Following the service we will have lunch with hamburgers and hot dogs. All are invited to join us at
