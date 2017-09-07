McGehee Career Pathways to Host Eight-Week Nursing Assistant Course

MONTICELLO, AR — An eight-week nursing assistant course will be offered by the Career Pathways Initiative at the UAM College of Technology-McGehee beginning October 16.
Classes will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The course is open to any parent receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA), Arkids, Medicaid or between the poverty guideline of 100 percent to 250 percent. Anyone taking the course will earn six hours of
For more information, contact Cortez Smith, program director, at (870) 460-2102 or Justin Carbage, community outreach coordinator, at (870) 460-2129.
