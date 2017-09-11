Warren City Council Approves Land Option/Orders Property Cleanup

During the September 11th Warren City Council meeting, the six council members voted to authorize an option to purchase some six acres of land in the city industrial park by a company seeking to locate a major business in Warren and also voted 6-0 to order three pieces of property cleaned up by the property owners. The option, if accepted by the company, will allow the private firm to apply to the State of Arkansas for a license to locate the business in Warren and if approved will result in 15-18 jobs and a large payroll. The three properties ordered cleaned up are located at #7 Southern Court, 508 Fullerton Street and 321 S. Myrtle Street.
In routine business the council approved financial reports and reviewed monthly reports from all department heads and city boards and commissions. The council members voted to instruct the county court to continue the city 5 mill ad volorum tax for 2018. This is not an increase.
Mayor Martin informed the council that the city sales tax and the city's share of the county sales tax are up around 5%. He indicated this was good news for the local economy. The Mayor also responded to a question concerning the status of repairs to the buildings adjacent to the lot of the Words on a Shirt building that has been torn down. He stated that plans are underway to make the repairs as soon as the owners sign off on the planned work.
Len Blaylock, Executive Director of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission, reported on activities he has been involved in to try to assist local industry. He stated he will report to
the council monthly.
The City Council then voted to pay all bills for August. The next Warren City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, October 10th.
