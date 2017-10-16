Buck Fever Quilt Presented

|(L to R) Tabitha Herrington, Patsy Plair, Kathy Williams, Georgia Smith, Sue Wilson, Sandra DalSanto, and Carol Murphy
At a recent meeting, the Bradley Block Builders quilt club presented Buck Fever Festival quilt chairman Georgia Smith with a quilt to be used as a fund raiser for the festival. The quilt depicts the fall season and hunting in Bradley County and was constructed by the quilt club as a community project. The quilt club is sponsored by the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service. The quilt will be given away to a lucky ticket holder during the Buck Fever Festival at Banks November 10-12. Opportunities to win this quilt and benefit the festival may be purchased from festival committee members.
No comments:
Post a Comment