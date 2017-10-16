New Edinburg Community Center Fall BBQ Set For October 21

New Edinburg Community Center located at 6590 hwy. 8 in New Edinburg will be having their annual fall bq, and auction fundraiser on Saturday, October 21st. The festivities begin at 4pm with the dedication of our new Veteran's Memorial as well as several veterans will be presented with quilts of valor. There will be several state dignitaries in attendance for this event. Following the dedication, we will begin to sell bq plates as well as fried chicken will all the trimmings for 10.00. Drinks and desserts will be $1.00 each. Plates consist of your choice of meat, potatoes, coleslaw, and baked beans. Following the meal there will be an auction. All proceeds go towards the New Edinburg Community Center which is a 501 c 3 non-profit organization. For more information on this event and how you can volunteer or donate an item for the auction contact Melody Spears at 870-510-6388 or 870-352-8843. Come and join in the fun and help celebrate our veterans.
