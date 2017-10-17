HOSA Hygiene Project Underway

SEACBEC HOSA does community service projects throughout the year and like to focus on giving back to the school district. Corinne Ridgell, a HOSA member, is organizing the Hygiene Project for the 2017-2018 school year. HOSA works with counselors at each school to help students who are in need of various personal hygiene items. If your civic organization is interested in contributing to this project, you may contact Corinne Ridgell at corinne.ridgell@warrensd.org. HOSA sponsors are Kasey Reep and Emily Harton.
No comments:
Post a Comment