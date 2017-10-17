County Judge Talks About State Prison

After approving monthly reports and being briefed by the County Judge relating to road work within the county, the Bradley County Quorum Court listened to a report by Judge McKniney as to the status of the state prison project being considered for Southeast Arkansas. The Judge also reported on the county cleanup effort.
Judge McKinney informed the JP's that work on County Roads 25 and 41 is complete. He stated that construction of a box culvert on county Road 4S is underway. He told the members that some 75-100 people took part in the cleanup effort and 94 loads of trash were picked up and landfilled. The Judge thanked Super Value of Warren for their help and contributions.
Concerning the proposed state prison, Judge McKinney indicated that the private company that is looking at building the prison, has hired an architect to inspect the 40,000 square foot building in the Warren Industrial Park to determine if the building is suitable to build onto and construct the prison. He went on to say the Bradley County Economic Development Commission's Contact Team has meet with the company and is looking at ways to get them to build the prison in Warren or to consider another site in the County if more suitable.
The Judge told the Court that he knows there is some opposition to having a prison in the county, but most of the people he has heard from are in favor for the employment. He said he thinks the final decision as to the location of the prison will be made by the Governor's Office, the private company and the state department of corrections. He had no timetable for a decision.
In another report the Judge stated that the state auditors have completed work on the most recent county audit. He said there were no bad findings but the court will have to take action as it relates to JP's doing business with the county.
Judge McKinney reported that the county now owns the land purchased from Potlatch to expand the county park. The county portion was borrowed from First State Bank. A grant paid for one half of the cost.
Justice Pat Morman spoke and stated he hopes residents of the county will look at the positives of building a prison here instead of the negatives.
Justice Bobby Hargrave reported that the county fire department now has a 7th class rating. He thanked everyone who has helped make this happen over the years. He specifically expressed appreciation to Eddie West and Kenneth Sanders for their hard work. He also thanked current and former members of the legislature for helping secure needed funding.
