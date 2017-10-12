Potlatch and BCEDC Organize Tour

|zMike Fitzgerald,
(picture of Mike Fitzgerald)
A good crowd of local leaders, state economic development officials and representatives of UAM and South Arkansas College of Eldorado were present October 12th to listen to a presentation by management of the Potlatch Sawmill in Warren and to be led on a walking tour of the mill. Mike Fitzgerald, Plant Manager briefed the group on the mills operation and introduced the management staff. Those in attendance were then broken up into smaller groups and led on a detailed tour of the plant. It began where the logs go in and ended at the point lumber is shipped out.
Mr. Fitzgerald explained in some detail as to how the plant functions. It is very high tech. Computers decide the size each log is cut and determine how to make maximum use of each piece of lumber. Employees constantly monitor the operation and keep the equipment running at a high level. Safe operation of the plant is a serious priority.
According to Mr. Fitzgerald, the Potlatch Southern Mill employees 220 people. Twenty are in administration and 200 work in the plant. The mill site consist of around 176 acres. Several million dollars of upgrading has occurred over the past few years. More is ongoing.
Potlatch came to Warren in the 1950's when they bought the Southern and Bradley Lumber Companies. Smaller companies now operate on the old Bradley site while Potlatch continues to run the pine production mill at the Southern. The company continues to be a major asset to the economic make up of Warren and the surrounding area along with the many local logging companies. Wood products remains the mainstay of the Warren/Bradley County economy. There is a reason our athletic teams have been called Lumberjacks for over 100 years!
