Donut Palace On Central Street Robbed

Somewhere around 6:20 A.M. Thursday, October 12th, the Donut Palace on Central street was robbed. There is video and the Warren Police Department, who arrived very quickly, are investigating. Apparently the suspect acted like he had a gun but the store employee figured out he did not. The suspect was able to grab the cash register and flee with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.
Any one with information relating to this crime are asked to call the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703.
