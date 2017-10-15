Statement From the Warren Police Department

According to Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, the Warren police Department is noticing an increase in the number of cars being parked routinely on city streets, by the residents of the street. In some cases the vehicles are being parked day and night. Even if the street is not marked "No Parking," cars and trucks and other motorized vehicles should not be routinely parked on the public street.
The vehicles should be parked on private property.
The department is also seeing a number of vehicles parked facing the wrong way on the side of the street and this includes in marked parking places in the downtown area. The police are urging people not to park illegally and will begin issuing tickets if this continues.
If anyone has a question about where they can park on city streets, please contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. Your cooperation is appreciated.
