Warren Native to be Inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

|Zane Anderson
Also being inducted is Harold Robinson and General William Smith.
Born in Saline County in 1935, Robinson served as pilot and flight instructor from 1955 to 1965 when he joined Southern Airways as an airline pilot. In 1972, while serving as copilot on a DC-9, his flight was hijacked and after thirty hours and multiple stops ended in Cuba. Although Johnson was wounded by a hijacker, none the passengers were injured. Harold was the founder of the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge and has served as President to this day.
General William Smith was born in in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1925. He flew combat missions in Korea - being wounded on his 97th mission. Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Silver Star for gallantry, General Smith served as Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers, Europe (SHAPE) and later Deputy Commander in Chief, U.S. European Command. He died on January 19, 2016.
The induction ceremony will be held November 9, at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 Rock St., Little Rock, at 7:00 p.m.
