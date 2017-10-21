Warren Council Members Tour Neighborhoods

The Senior Council Member for the Warren City Council recently invited the two newest members of the council to join him in a riding tour of several neighborhoods of the city. The purpose was to make sure they were aware of the condition of numerous pieces of privately owned property that need cleaning up or repaired. All three city wards were visited. Council Members Angela Marshall and Jancy Cobb joined Council Member Zach Burks on the tour. They visited the neighborhood near the old Bradley County High School on Warren's northeast, the Penisterville area north of the Southern Mill, portions of the Westside of town and areas of Southeast Warren. Several other streets in various neighborhoods were also visited.
The city has been working for some time to try and get many properties mowed, torn down or repaired. It is a difficult legal process and is time consuming, plus costly. The problems consist of vacant structures, some being lived in as well as structures destroyed by fire that have been left uncleaned or unrepaired and unmowed lots. There has been some success but much remains to be done.
Each of the three council members represent different wards of the city. They talked as they rode about the needs and their concerns that some property owners do not seem concerned about the problems. They also discussed the fact that many of the properties in question are owned by absentee landlords or family members that no longer reside in Warren. Some are owned by second or third generation family members.
The question was asked, what can be done in a reasonable period of time and in a cost effective manner. This is not simple and will require a substantial amount of tax money to be spent upfront to force the cleanup. The city has recently spent some $150,000.00 to tear down and cleanup the Words On A Shirt building on Main Street due to the owner refusing to clean it up after it burned and the fact it was a danger in the downtown area. Efforts are underway to collect the amount spent but it will likely take several years and if the site is not purchased, the city will end up with the land, but with no money. Money has been spent on several other sites over the past few years.
Council member Burks has been an outspoken proponent of doing everything legally possible to enforce the cleanup of the many properties in need. He, along with other members of the council and the Mayor have all voiced their concerns and thousands of dollars of tax money have been spent.
Another problem that has cropped up around the city is the fact that some residents are operating businesses in their back yards or front yards in violation of zoning laws. They often claim they are working on private equipment, yet the property is filled with old vehicles, tires and work is always ongoing. Some of the places look like junk yards. This may require beefed up zoning enforcement and active legal action.
The council members talked about their options and how best to approach the issue citywide.
