Thursday, November 30, 2017

Bids Opened For Next Phase of Old Railroad Depot

The City of Warren and the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce joined forces to open bids on the latest round of work planned for renovation of the "Old Railroad Depot " located on Cedar Street adjacent to the city park.  A grant, to be matched by local funds to be provided by the City of Warren, will be utilized to provide additional renovation to the facility.  Some improvements have been made to the building using grant money from the state.  The next phase of upgrading and repairs will include siding, new doors, new windows and work on the outdoor platforms.

The bids were as follows:
*Morris Beck Construction-$149,000.00
*Simmons & Son-$159,600.00
*Ideal True Value-$102,000.00

The available grant money and the local match must cover the cost of construction and the architectural fees.  It appears the amount of money to cover the cost is available.

The bids will now be reviewed by Clements & Associates/Architecture, Inc.   If all is found in order, the Warren City Council and the Chamber Board will be asked to approve a contract and work will proceed. 

It is anticipated that future grants will be pursued to complete the total project. 
