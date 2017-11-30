Bids Opened For Next Phase of Old Railroad Depot

The bids were as follows:
*Morris Beck Construction-$149,000.00
*Simmons & Son-$159,600.00
*Ideal True Value-$102,000.00
The available grant money and the local match must cover the cost of construction and the architectural fees. It appears the amount of money to cover the cost is available.
The bids will now be reviewed by Clements & Associates/Architecture, Inc. If all is found in order, the Warren City Council and the Chamber Board will be asked to approve a contract and work will proceed.
It is anticipated that future grants will be pursued to complete the total project.
