Hospital Board Conducts Monthly & Annual Meetings

The Bradley County Medical Center Board meet November 30, 2017 and conducted several annual meetings as required and dealt with business for the month of November. The members approved the past minutes and re-approved the bylaws of the Bradley Medical Foundation, Bradley Medical Services and Bradley Medical Systems. Once these meetings were adjourned, the board took up the regular November, 2017 agenda.
Brandon Gorman provided the financial reports, the Home Health Statistics and the sales tax report. He told the board that the hospital had a net loss of $219, 247.00 for October, 2017 and that the hospital continues to struggle with a low number of inpatients. This has been a trend and the board is hopeful that the hosptialist program and other additions to the hospital's capabilities will result in more patients and that many of those who enter the hospital will be able to stay and get treatment without having to transfer to other medical facilities. The statistics for some services were up.
The following staff recommendations were approved:
*Melanie Hoover, M.D., RAPA
*Trace Garner, M.D., Cardiology
*Seth Heimer, D.O., ESS/Family Practice
*Jaron Byrd, M.D., ESS/Family Practice
*Ghulam Khan, M.D., ESS/Family Practice
Administrator Streve Henson gave his detailed report and talked about the need to keep charts up to date so that all appropriate revenue flows in on a timely basis. He stated the new clinic will have an open house Sunday, December 10th from 2:00 P.M. till 4:00 P.M. This will include a retirement reception for Keith Wright. The clinic will be open for business Monday, December 11th will Dr. Worley and Dr. Biggers offices operating in the facility.
Mr. Henson mentioned several employees that he wanted to express appreciation to for making the extra effort and taking great care of patients. He mentioned Deb, Arn, Thelma Ferrell, Jane Harris, Stephanie Moring, Stephanie Slaughter and Paulette Tolefree.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning to regular session, the board took no action.
