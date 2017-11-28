City, County, and BCEDC to Write Letters Opposing Plan to Change Highway Plans

The Bradley County Economi Development Commission Board met Monday evening at 5:30. After approving the minutes, Carlton Davis presented the financial report in the absence of accountant Bob Milton.
The board voted to approve the burning of the piles of wood and the brush growing on the Griggs property at the rate of not more than $600. The work will be done by the Forestry Commission which has done this before. County Judge Klay McKinney reminded board members that since the county is under a burn ban that the work can not be completed until the ban is lifted.
The board then heard a report about the details of the ADFA Final Alonge payment structure.
Second sentence should read: "As has been previously reported, the leadership of Monticello and Drew County are asking the Arkansas Highway Commission to make a change in the funding priority for the proposed I-69 project. They desire to hold up on using available funds for the western portion of the bypass south of Monticello and to spend the current balance of funds on the I-69 corridor east of Monticello, in the direction of U.S. 65.
Bradley County leaders believe the funds should remain programmed as previously approved by the Highway Commission, which they believe will benefit the intermodal facility, which is owned by Warren/Monticello and Bradley/Drew counties."
Mayor of Warren, Bryan Martin, told the BCEDC that the city will draft a letter which will be approved by the City Council stating opposition to changing these plans. County Judge Klay McKinney assured the group that the county will do the same. The BCEDC will also send a letter stating opposition to this change. Others on the board questioned who else might be affected that would join the opposition effort. Mr. Lipton said Jefferson County would be the area with a stake in the matter.
The board discussed the importance of BCEDC membership and agreed that before filling committee positions, a real push for membership should be made and that members, not just board members should be assigned to other committees.
The board reviewed the proposed budget. Board member Denisa Pennington noted that she would like to see funds for Professional Development and Education for Lynn Blaylock, the _Executive Director. $2000 was added to the budget for this purpose.
Director Lipton announced the names of the members of the Nominating Committee of Hugh Quimby, Jeff Wardlaw, Sue Wagnon, Steve Hinson.Paul Cash, and Jim Vales.
There will be no meeting in December of the Board. The annual meeting of the BCEDC was discussed. Plans for the meeting were discussed, and it was determined that this meeting should have food and offer a time for members to mix and mingle to get to know each other better.
