Magic of Christmas Event Set for Dec. 5

The Magic of Christmas in Bradley County Gala presented by the GFWC Warren Woman’s Club will officially kick off the Holiday Season in Bradley County on Tuesday, December 5th.
This exciting new event will be held at the First Baptist Church on South Main Street at 6:30 p.m. and promises to be a night filled with the spirit of Christmas along with fun and fellowship.
Great entertainment has been lined up for your enjoyment. You will be entertained by Russell Rhoden, vocalist and pastor of First Baptist Church; vocalist, Marlene Elliott; instrumentalist, Randall Herring accompanied by Ruth Lephiew; vocalist Lillie Herring and much more. We are expecting a special guest from up North to show up.
Over 50 wonderful auction items have been donated so far. The items range from footballs signed by some special people, beautiful handmade Christmas items, delicious baked goods, oil paintings and much, much more.
Tables will each be decorated in different Christmas themes and you will have the opportunity to choose your favorite. An array of delicious desserts will be offered for the Dessert Sampling.
Tickets are $10 each and are being presold by club members. Proceeds benefit the Bradley County Historical Museum.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket to the exciting Christmas Gala, please contact any member of the Warren Woman’s Club or you may call: 870-226-5457, 870-820-1354 or 870-226-5758 for more information.
