City of Warren/Bradley County Thanksgiving Plans

The City of Warren and Bradley County local governments will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th.
For the City, the Municipal Building and transfer station will be closed. There will be no garbage pick up either day. The city's Emergency Services Center will be open and the police and fire departments will be fully staffed.
For the County, the Courthouse will be closed and there will be no garbage pick up both days.
