County Approves Employee Pay & Grader Leases

During the November 20th Bradley County Quorum Court meeting the Justices took action on several items. The evening began with the court being called to order in its capacity as the "Levying Court." Each year the court must approve all millage as assessed by the various governments of the county and those approved by the public. The court voted to assess the millage for 2017, payable in 2018. There were no changes or increases.
After the millage was dealt with, the court went into regular session to conduct monthly county business. Reports from the Treasurer and Sheriff were reviewed. Judge McKinney reported that some repairs are needed to the courthouse and the county building that houses the extension service. Both are being looked into. He also reported on county roadwork.
Judge McKinney told the JP's that he had no new information on the prison/regional jail. He then asked the court to approve a lease from J.A. Riggs for five new road graders for 36 months. The cost is $1983.00 per grader per month. All maintenance and repairs are covered by Riggs during the 36 months. The cost to lease also includes funds to replace tires as needed at the end of the lease period.
The justices then adopted six ordinances that were required by legislative audit. One amended the county travel policy, and five authorized the county to do business with companies or businesses that are owned or partly owned by quorum court members. These covered the purchasing of parts, welding and collections.
The quorum court then approved a special one time payment to county employees in the amount of $350.00. This is in effect a year end bonus. The payments are not retirement eligible, therefore, no retirement benefits are included. Certain officials were not included in the bonus payments. Among those not receiving a bonus are the JP's.
After the millage was dealt with, the court went into regular session to conduct monthly county business. Reports from the Treasurer and Sheriff were reviewed. Judge McKinney reported that some repairs are needed to the courthouse and the county building that houses the extension service. Both are being looked into. He also reported on county roadwork.
Judge McKinney told the JP's that he had no new information on the prison/regional jail. He then asked the court to approve a lease from J.A. Riggs for five new road graders for 36 months. The cost is $1983.00 per grader per month. All maintenance and repairs are covered by Riggs during the 36 months. The cost to lease also includes funds to replace tires as needed at the end of the lease period.
The justices then adopted six ordinances that were required by legislative audit. One amended the county travel policy, and five authorized the county to do business with companies or businesses that are owned or partly owned by quorum court members. These covered the purchasing of parts, welding and collections.
The quorum court then approved a special one time payment to county employees in the amount of $350.00. This is in effect a year end bonus. The payments are not retirement eligible, therefore, no retirement benefits are included. Certain officials were not included in the bonus payments. Among those not receiving a bonus are the JP's.
No comments:
Post a Comment