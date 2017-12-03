Advent Feast/Christmas Parade Set

The Bradley County Christmas Parade is set for Thursday December 7th, beginning at 6:00 P.M. in Downtown Warren. Sleigh rides will be available at 4:00 P.M. and at 4:30 P.M. a remembrance of Pearl Harbor along with Christmas music will occur.
Beginning at 4:30 P.M. and running till 5:30 P.M. First United Methodist Church will host an Advent Feast at the church located on West Church Street in Warren. Everyone is invited. There is no cost.
The theme for the Christmas Parade is "We Need a Little Christmas". Come out and take part in the festivities! It is a joyous time in Warren and Bradley County.
