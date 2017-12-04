SEACAC Elects Officers

The monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board meeting was conducted Tuesday, November 21st in the conference room of the agency's headquarters in Warren. In addition to regular and standard financial and program reports, the board approved new bylaws, new personnel policies, and a new personnel plan. The meeting lasted about an hour and a half and according to sources, seemed to operate smoothly.
The following new officers were elected to serve:
Carolyn Harris-Board Chairman, Ashley County
Quincey Ross-Vice Chairman, Drew County
Pam Smith-Secretary, Ashley County
Claude Berry-Parliamentarian, Desha County
Rochelle Griggs-Treasurer, Chicot County
