Bradley County Chamber Board Hears Reports/Votes President Bonus

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board meet Monday, December 111, 2017 at the Warren Country Club to conduct December business. The financial report for November, 2017 was approved as were the minutes of the November, 2017 meeting. A question was asked by salineriverchronicle.com if a final financial report for the 2107 Tomato Festival was ready. It was stated that the next Tomato Festival board meeting should have the report.
An update on renovation of the W&OV Depot was presented. A report on the Christmas Parade and the Santa Train event were also given. It was noted that the parade was one of the biggest and best in many years and the response from the public has been outstanding.
The board then voted to give the Chamber President a $500.00 bonus now and another $500.00 in early 2018 for all the hard work he has completed. It was noted he has worked period of times without pay due to the Chambers financial condition.
