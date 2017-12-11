Car Accident On Hwy 8 North

City of Warren Fire Department rescue truck was called to a one car accident on Highway * North around 9;10 A.M. Monday, December 11th. The accident took place just across the Bradley County/Cleveland County line. It was technically in Cleveland County.
It appears to have been a one vehicle wreck and the car rolled over. According to a state policeman, one person was transported to the hospital. He did not think the person was seriously injured but had no official report on the individuals condition. The Warren Fire Department's report listed the victim as Valorie Carr of Wilmar, Arkansas. The state police are conducting the investigation.
A number of Warren Fire Fighters responded with the rescue truck.
It appears to have been a one vehicle wreck and the car rolled over. According to a state policeman, one person was transported to the hospital. He did not think the person was seriously injured but had no official report on the individuals condition. The Warren Fire Department's report listed the victim as Valorie Carr of Wilmar, Arkansas. The state police are conducting the investigation.
A number of Warren Fire Fighters responded with the rescue truck.
No comments:
Post a Comment