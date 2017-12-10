Crowd Gathers to Cut Ribbon on New Clinic/Honor Wright

|Ribbon Cutting
A large crowd was on hand Sunday afternoon from 2-4 P.M. to cut a ribbon and tour the new doctors clinic located on Central Street across the street form the Bradley County Medical Center. the clinic opens Monday morning, December 11th. Drs. Worley and Biggers will be located in the facility with plans for future doctors and/or nurse practitioners.
|The Hospital Auxiliary served refreshments.
The new clinic is modern in every way and very spacious. According to Braden Gorman, CFO for Bradley County Medical Center, some $40,000.00 wort of furniture was donated to the new clinic by the Bradley county Medical Foundation and the Hospital Auxiliary.
|Keith Wright, retired head of maintenance, and Steve Henson, Hospital Administrator
During the reception after the ribbon cutting, Keith Wright, retiring head of maintenance for the hospital, was honored for his service to Bradley County Medical Center. He stated that working for BCMC was a family atmosphere.
No comments:
Post a Comment