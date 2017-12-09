Congratulations to The Warren School Board of Directors, who recently received an award at the Arkansas School Board Association for earning master board status. The WSD Board of Directors were one of only four board of directors in the state to receive this prestigious award. To earn this award, each member had to earn 50 continuing education hours. Warren School Board members are Jerry Daniels, Angela Marshall, Shannon Gorman, Joey Cathey, Joel Tolefree, Greg Morman and Dr. Kerry Pennington.
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Marshall Receives Pinnacle Award
