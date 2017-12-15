Dept. of Environmental Quality - Waste Tire Program

The Arkansas State Legislature and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality have created a new waste tire program called the Tire Accountability Program. The new program will take effect on January 1, 2018. There are several changes from the old program including a different fee structure for new and used tires as well as a new manifest system for tracking tires.
It has come to the District’s attention that the state has not made much of an effort to make tire dealers aware of the changes. In response to this, the District along with ADEQ will be hosting two informational meetings covering the new tire law. These meetings will be valuable for any new or used tire dealer.
The first meeting will be held at the Monticello Economic Development Office, 211 West Gaines in Monticello at 11:00 am, lunch will be provided. The second meeting will be held at the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District office, 721 South Walnut St, Pine Bluff at 9:00 am, coffee, drinks and snacks will be provided. Please contact AC Armstrong if you will be attending so that we can get a headcount for food.
The District looks forward to hosting you for this informational meeting. If you have any questions, and to register for the meeting, please contact AC Armstrong at 870-536-1971 or send an email to aarmstrong@seaedd.org.
