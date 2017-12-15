Lions Club Hear Program on Art Association

The Southeast Association covers the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew and Lincoln. Each county works to get youth involved in the arts and to raise funds for the programs.
Mr. Blaylock talked about the benefits of our youth getting involved in the arts and how it tends to promote good grades and personal achievement. He talked about the need to raise funds in Bradley County and the upcoming Gala in February.
The Warren Lions Club voted to contribute $100.00 to the Bradley County Committee.
