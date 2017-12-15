Friday, December 15, 2017

Lions Club Hear Program on Art Association

The Warren Lions Club meet Wednesday, December 13th at Molly's Diner.  The members talked about several projects they are working on and heard a program presented by Len Blaylock, III concerning the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association.  The mission of the organization is "to promote interest and enjoyment in the performing arts and educate and inspire the general public by providing opportunities for the performers and the audience to share an artistic experience."

The Southeast Association covers the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew and Lincoln.  Each county works to get youth involved in the arts and to raise funds for the programs.

Mr. Blaylock talked about the benefits of our youth getting involved in the arts and how it tends to promote good grades and personal achievement.  He talked about the need to raise funds in Bradley County and the upcoming Gala in February.

The Warren Lions Club voted to contribute $100.00 to the Bradley County Committee.
