News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Dr. Martin Speaks to Rotary
On November 28th, Dr. Sue Martin gave a presentation to the Rotary Club for the SEARK Bradley County Arts for Children (BCAC)program. She shared the benefits that arts programs have.
at
8:33 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment