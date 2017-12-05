Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Education Students Make Presentation At Arkansas Reading Association State Conference

Dr. Denise Baldwin (seated, center), teacher education coordinator in the School of Education at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, recently presented with a group of undergraduate students at the 2017 Arkansas Reading Association State Conference in Little Rock. Baldwin and students in her K-6 Curriculum, Planning and Programs class made a joint presentation on cooperative team building. Pictured with Baldwin are (seated, left) Kristen Spencer of Grapevine and (right) Kylee Moseley of Bearden, both K-6 elementary education majors, and (standing, from left) Lydia Byrd of DeWitt, an education studies major, Emily Johnson of Hermitage, a K-6 elementary education major, Jabracie Leonard of Monticello, a teaching and learning major, Karrah Paschall of Monticello, a K-6 elementary education major, Taylor Wells of Hamburg, a teaching and learning major, Olivia Wooten of Monticello, an education studies major, and K-6 elementary education majors Amanda Moseley of Monticello, Charity Smith of Dumas and Madison Michels of Woodlawn. (Not pictured: Crystal Hembree of Houston, Tex., a health and physical education major.)
at 3:10 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)